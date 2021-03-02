Funerals Today, March 2

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Dave Herner, Wilton, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Stacy Haseltine, 69, Valley City, formerly of Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
Ernest Seeman, 78, Mandan, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Carol Svanes, 74, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Donald Schuette, 70, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.