Funerals Today, March 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Duane Wald, 84, Mitchell, South Dakota, 10 a.m., Bittner Funeral Chapel, Mitchell. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3tkQrAy
Hal Sathre, 64, 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Charlotte Gunderson, 1 p.m., Capital Christian Center, 3838 Jericho Rd., Bismarck. (Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service)
Gail Nelson, 76, Harvey, 2 p.m., Viking Lutheran Church, rural Maddock. (Nelson Funeral Home)
Carol Wilma, 69, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.