Funerals Today, March 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Bernice Bauer, 90, New Salem, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Calvin Mutschelknaus, 76, Hebron, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.
Steven Wonnenberg, 67, 11 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.