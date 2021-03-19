Funerals Today, March 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Bernice Bauer, 90, New Salem, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Calvin Mutschelknaus, 76, Hebron, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Steven Wonnenberg, 67, 11 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.