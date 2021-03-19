 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, March 19
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 19

{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Bernice Bauer, 90, New Salem, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Calvin Mutschelknaus, 76, Hebron, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Hebron. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Steven Wonnenberg, 67, 11 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News