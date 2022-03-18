Funerals Today, March 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Leo Gehring, 82, Bismarck, Bismarck Funeral Home.*

Pamela Buelow, 76, Bismarck, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Service)

David Swenson, 75, Halliday, 10 a.m. MDT, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Halliday. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Elaine Dauenhauer, 86, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Myron Rosene, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., United Church of Christ, 1200 E Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service website.

Viona Schlichenmayer, 98, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 LaForest Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Albert Bender Jr., 55, 11 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Grace (Price) Janssen, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m. CDT, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Mildred (Belohlavek) Graner, 2 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home)