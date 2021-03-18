Funerals Today, March 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Clay Fowler, 58, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Robert Glasser, 68, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m. CDT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Ella O'Shea, 95, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, 11 a.m., Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot. Livestream available on the funeral home Youtube channel.