Funerals Today, March 17
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Deborah Grinaker Farrell, 65, 10 a.m., McCabe Methodist Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Dannis Woodard, 82, Mandan, 11 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Joyce Hone, 69, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Church of Ascension, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Beverly Dodd, 73, Linton, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

