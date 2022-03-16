Funerals Today, March 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Marlene Schwartzbauer, 87, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.
Doris Eiseman, 81, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E. Ave D, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Alvin Schultz Jr., 71, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.
Esther Yeager, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)