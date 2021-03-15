 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 15
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Shirley Faber, 67, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Orpha Hartmann, 89, Bismarck, formerly of Hebron, 11 a.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, Hebron. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Alex Bosch, 91, 11:30 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Virginia Chaussee, 79, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

