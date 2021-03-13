 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lois Stoller, 86, Carson, 10 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. (Evanson Jensen Funeral Home)

Marilyn Dikoff, 67, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Century Baptist Church, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Carol Vail, 80, Bowman, 2 p.m., Bowman Assembly of God Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Service)

Sister Mary Walker, 81, Bismarck, 2 p.m.* Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

