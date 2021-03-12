Funerals Today, March 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Victor Gegelman, 81, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Irene Friesz, 92, Mandan, 11:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Margaret Sturn, 99, New Salem, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Torrey Briese, 61, Tappen, 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen. (Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Bernice Gartner, 91, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Kenneth Rustad, 68, Roseglen, 11 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Roseglen. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Darbie Young, 48, Chapman, Kansas, 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, 801 First St SE, Mandan. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)