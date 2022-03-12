Funerals Today, March 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Aaron Iverson, 43, Williston, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, White Earth. Livestream available on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.
Alice Jacobson, 86, Wing, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Larry Brooks, 80, 1-4 p.m., 4401 Denali Place, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Adelaide Johnson, 99, Tuttle, 4 p.m. Sunday, Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.