 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 12

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Aaron Iverson, 43, Williston, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, White Earth. Livestream available on the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home website.

Alice Jacobson, 86, Wing, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wing. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Larry Brooks, 80, 1-4 p.m., 4401 Denali Place, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Adelaide Johnson, 99, Tuttle, 4 p.m. Sunday, Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News