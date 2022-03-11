Funerals Today, March 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Marlys Andrusak, 80, Bismarck, 10 a.m. CT, Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

John Cook, 74, Fargo, formerly of Mohall, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 203 1st Ave NE, Mohall. (Brose Funeral Home)

Violet Jaeger, 95, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2990 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Elaine Lennick, 85, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Cavalry Free Lutheran Church, 417 S. Anderson St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Cecelia Doll, 89, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Leo Hauck, 88, Wishek, 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 107 Centennial St., Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm website.