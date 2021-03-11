Funerals Today, March 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Lee Ball, 87, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Sandra Volk, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

James Gaab, 75, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of Saint Anne Catholic Church. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Deloris Alm, 96, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Carol Hlavinka, 82, Frederick County, Virginia, 1 p.m., Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. (Omps Funeral Home)

Judd Myers, 84, formerly of Washburn, 1 p.m., Underwood Cemetery, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)