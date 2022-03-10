 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 10

  •

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alice Schwartzbauer, 79, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

 

