Funerals Today, March 10
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Morris Delorme, 86, Bismarck and Rolette, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, Belcourt. (Elick Funeral Home, Rolla)

Loretta Schantz, 86, Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, March 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Matt Baumeister, 47, Bismarck, formerly of Watauga, South Dakota, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. Michael's Catholic Church, Watauga. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Marian Kapsner, 99, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, south of Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

