FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Helen Weichel, 93, Bismarck, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 806 E. Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Jan Lauer, 79, Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 at United Methodist Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Morris Roningen, 86, Bismarck, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

