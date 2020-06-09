Funerals Today, June 9
Funerals Today, June 9

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Douglas Wahus, 63, Dickinson, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Dickinson Eagles Club. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson) 

Bette Brown, 61, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

 

