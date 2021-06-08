Funerals Today, June 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Lloyd Schnaidt, 83, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Ludmilla Ferderer, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Margaret Lindeman Braun, 94, 10:30 a.m., Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Ralph von Ruden, 6 to 8 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.