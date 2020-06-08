Funerals Today, June 8
Funerals Today, June 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Ernest Jochim, 68, Selfridge, 10:30 a.m., St. Philomena Catholic Church, Selfridge. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Alroy Kramer, 76, Mandan, 10:30 a.m. DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.*

Gladys Bohrer, 66, Mandan, 11 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

LeRoy Hamre, 89, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sertoma Park, Shelter #10. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Charles Kapsner, 11 a.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Tony Schumacher, 83, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Anne, Bismarck. Livestreaming at the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

