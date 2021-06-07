Funerals Today, June 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

LaVelle Anvik, 85, Stanton, 10 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home)

David Fournier, 73, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck, Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Clara Schafer, 88, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home Facebook page.

Ethel Tishmack, 91, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Janice Pratt, 67, Mandan, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan, Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

James Schmidt, 68, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.