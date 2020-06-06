Funerals Today, June 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
MaryAnne Bitz, 56, Dickey, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, LaMoure.* Livestreaming on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website.
Lila Addington, 92, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Erwin Neuharth, 92, Goodrich, 10:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. Livestreaming on the church's Facebook page. (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden)
Wayne Harris, 71, Garrison, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.)
Clementine Hoff, 96, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Cheryl Kabanuk, 70, Minot, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot).
LeRoy Anderson, Fullerton, 3 p.m., LaMoure Public School Gymnasium.* Livestreaming on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website.
