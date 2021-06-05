Funerals Today, June 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Duane Woodbury, 83, Carson, 10 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.
Kenneth Miller, 71, Fort Rice, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.
Agatha Volk, 85 Bismarck, formerly of Selz, 10:30 a.m. St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Marie Wonnenberg, 103, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.
Sally Pfeiffer, 77, 11 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Alan Westberg, 69, 11 a.m. EST, Crossroads Bible Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Volusia Memorial Funeral Home)
Marilyn Schlafman, 85, formerly of Florence, Arizona, 12 to 3 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Claudia Riedinger, 73, Bismarck, 1 p.m., DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.
Steve Hartman, 65, Medora, 2 to 6 p.m., HartCross Ranch, north of Medora. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Wade Soland, 55, Hazen, 5 p.m. CDT, Hazen City Hall, Hazen. (Barbot Funeral Home)
Jerry Oppegard, 70, Bismarck, 11 a.m. Sunday, Legion Park, 1111 10th Ave SW, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
LaVonne Hale, 72, Mandan, 1 p.m. Sunday, Bismarck Bible Baptist Church, Bismarck.