Funerals Today, June 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Duane Woodbury, 83, Carson, 10 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. Livestream available on the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website.

Kenneth Miller, 71, Fort Rice, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Agatha Volk, 85 Bismarck, formerly of Selz, 10:30 a.m. St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Marie Wonnenberg, 103, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Sally Pfeiffer, 77, 11 a.m., House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 1470 S. Washington St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Alan Westberg, 69, 11 a.m. EST, Crossroads Bible Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Volusia Memorial Funeral Home)