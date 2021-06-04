 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, June 4
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Daniel Keller, 83, formerly of The Ponderosa, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Marlys Lein, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Leroy Walker, 80, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Prairie View Church of God, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Joyce Conrad, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Municipal Country Club, 930 N. Griffin Street, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Marlyn Braun, 91, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Leona Gartner, 80, St. Anthony, 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Kimberly Radig, 48, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

