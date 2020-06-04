Funerals Today, June 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Terry Hochhalter, 67, Mandan.* (Parkway Funeral Service)
Charles Degenstein, 64, Washburn, 10 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Lawrence Engleman, 95, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Thomas Froelich, 50, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan* Livestreaming on the Weigel Funeral Home's website.
Arthur Prom, 82, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Bonnibelle Christmann, 92, Hettinger, 11 a.m., Hettinger United Methodist Church.
Christ Kaelberer, 81, New Salem, 11 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)
Patricia Medenwald, 80, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestreaming on the funeral home's Facebook page.
