Funerals Today, June 30
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Carol Bubani, 88, 10 a.m. CDT, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

June McFarland, 83, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Jerome Jaeger, 87, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Stanley Cervinksi, 82, Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Pro Cathedral, Bismarck. 

Jalen Schatz, 27, 11 a.m., Legacy United Methodist Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marilyn Davison, 84, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Adeline Krueger, 94, 1 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Leanor Erling, 101, Jamestown, 2 p.m., Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Edna Sand, 101, Killdeer, 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory)

