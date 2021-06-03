 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, June 3
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Randy Frueh, 67, Goodrich, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Florence Berger, 91, Dickinson, 11 a.m. MST, St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Belfield. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Marian Braun, 93, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Freda Krieger, 99, formerly of Beulah, 11 a.m. CDT, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Ray O'Shaughnessy, 78, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Lucille Schaeffer, 3:30 p.m., McClusky City Cemetery. (Hertz Funeral Home)

