Funerals Today, June 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Ottillia Haider, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Word of Faith Church and Outreach Center, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Arthur Prom, 82, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home) 

John Johnson, 94, Kintyr, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)

Galen Andersen, 74, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Terry Nelson, 107, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Garry Redmann, 77, Bismarck, recording of the service available, Garry's obituary at the Parkway Funeral Service website.

