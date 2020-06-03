Funerals Today, June 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ottillia Haider, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Word of Faith Church and Outreach Center, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Arthur Prom, 82, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)
John Johnson, 94, Kintyr, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon)
Galen Andersen, 74, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Terry Nelson, 107, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Garry Redmann, 77, Bismarck, recording of the service available, Garry's obituary at the Parkway Funeral Service website.
