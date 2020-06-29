Funerals Today, June 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Bette Bergan, 82, Bismarck, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church, Sterling. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Terry Reule, 78, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Sister Thomas Welder, 80, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel (OLA) at the Benedictine Center for Servant Leadership at the University of Mary.* (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available at U-Mary’s website.

Julie Moszer, 69, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available at church’s website.

Mavis Riederer, 89, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available at funeral home’s Facebook page.

Lisa Wagner, 42, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., New Song Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)