Funerals Today, June 28
Funerals Today, June 28

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dustan Jurgens, 62, 10 to 11 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Mark McPherson, 58, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Beverly Morrison, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Leonard Bachmeier, 86, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Arthur Conklin, 73, 10:30 a.m., Oakes United Methodist Church. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website.

Anton Glasser, 90, Glen Ullin, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Barbara Wald, 86, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm)

Darlene Dietz, 88, Fessenden, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Fessenden. (Nelson Funeral Home)

Marvin Dutt, 81, 11 a.m., Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church, Pollock, South Dakota. (Myers Funeral Home)

Robert Koeller, 75, Bismarck, 12 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Carol Schmierer, 84, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

