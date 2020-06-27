Funerals Today, June 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ruth Berger, 71, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
Robert and Alice Hanson, Bismarck, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. ((Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)
Marliss Peterson, 78, West Fargo, 10 a.m., Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Kinda Rohr, 55, Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Everald Davis, 81, Medina, 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Medina. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Theresa Halvorson, 95, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)
Jeffrey Jung, 72, Bowman, 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)
Leon Malard, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
Kathleen Roth, 80, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. ( DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Dennis Delzer, 73, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Warren Enyart, 79, 2 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. Recording available at https://bit.ly/WarrenEnyart.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.