Funerals Today, June 26

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

David Benson, 64, Dickinson, 10 a.m. MT, Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Shela Wittenberg, 64, Mandan, 10 a.m., Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.

Dorothy Anderson, 102, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minn.

Shirley Wohl, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Shehperd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck) Livestream available at church’s website or Facebook page.

Marlene Richter, 81, Goodrich, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Jill Small, 72, Bismarck, 11 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Home, Bismarck)

Joan Pavlish, 88, Golva, 4 p.m., St. John Cemetery, Mandan. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson)

Nolan Wintermeyer, 41, 4 p.m., Sertoma Park Shelter 10, Bismarck.

Laura James, 76, Bismarck, 6 p.m. Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

