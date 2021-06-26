Funerals Today, June 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Valdean Swenson, 92, Minot, 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home)

Edwin McCarty, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

W. Gene Murphy, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Inspire Family Fellowship, 523 N 21st St., Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service)

James Vetter, 83, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. Livestream available on the Boulger Funeral Home website.

E. Norma Asplund, 92, 11 a.m., Anastasia Baptist Church, St. Augustine, Florida. (Craig Funeral Home)

Loran Guenther, 86, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Joby Seagren, 41, 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle.