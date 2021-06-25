 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, June 25
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lila Simon, 89, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Delphia Nelson, 92, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan. 

Joann Rohlfs, 72, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Ruth Kutzer, 94, Mandan, formerly of Oakes, 2 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mel Fischer, 71, Bismarck, 5 p.m., MDU Community Bowl, 1701 Canary Ave.

