Funerals Today, June 25

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Raymond Volk, 93, Strasburg, 10 a.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Myron Jacobson, 90, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.* (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Richard Steffenson, 93, Mandan, 2 p.m., Sanger Cemetery, rural Oliver. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)

Luella Wetzel, 84, Fargo, 2 p.m., Evangel, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream of service available at funeral home’s website.

