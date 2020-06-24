Funerals Today, June 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Elmer Steiner, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
PJ Trondson, 71, Underwood, 11 a.m., Underwood City Hall, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Underwood)
Marion Hove, 1 p.m., Dovre Lutheran Church, Osnabrock. (Brooks Funeral Home, Langdon)
