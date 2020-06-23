Funerals Today, June 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Mary Ann Heidt, 80, Dickinson, 9:30 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.
Eva Kluck, 89, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Rodney Schiermeister, 59, Hazelton, 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton) Livestream available on funeral home’s website.
