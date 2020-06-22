Funerals Today, June 22

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jack Morey, 88, Velva, 11 a.m., Bread of Life Lutheran Church, Minot. (Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot)
Marlene Tschaekofske, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Ardella Veitz, 82, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
Donald Ray, 99, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
