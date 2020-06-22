Funerals Today, June 22
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, June 22

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Jack Morey, 88, Velva, 11 a.m., Bread of Life Lutheran Church, Minot. (Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot)

Marlene Tschaekofske, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Ardella Veitz, 82, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Donald Ray, 99, 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

 

To plant a tree in memory of June s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News