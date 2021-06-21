 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, June 21
Funerals Today, June 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Kevin Donnelly, 80, 10 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Genevieve Little, 81, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Elmer Ziebarth Jr., 77, Bismarck, 12 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

David Horne, Fargo, 58, 1:30 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

