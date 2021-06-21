Funerals Today, June 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Kevin Donnelly, 80, 10 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service website.
Genevieve Little, 81, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Elmer Ziebarth Jr., 77, Bismarck, 12 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
David Horne, Fargo, 58, 1:30 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.