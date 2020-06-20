Funerals Today, June 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gladys Melchior, 91, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
Shana Heinrich, 36, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary's, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) Video of service available at funeral home’s website.
Marilyn Hummel, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., GracePoint Evangelical Free Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Todd Decker, 54, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson)
Heidi Petrick, 39, Minot, 11:45 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot) Video of service available at funeral home’s YouTube page.
Wendal Dawson, 88, Almont, 1 p.m., Almont United Lutheran Church, Almont. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
Randy Ell, 59, Casa Grande, Ariz., 1 p.m., Charity Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
Henry Hillestad, 81, Watford City, 1 p.m., Rough Rider Center, Watford City. (Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Montana)
Sol Wezelman, 101, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m. livestream. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Video of service available at funeral home’s website.
Perry Nelson, 51, Bismarck, 2 p.m., family farm three miles north of Hamberg. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
Joel Pfliger, 57, Hazen, 2 p.m., family farm at 1252 46th Ave. SW, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
