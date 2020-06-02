Funerals Today, June 2

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Conrad Pfleger, 64, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Roger Kershaw, 46, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, (Eastgate Funeral Service)
To plant a tree in memory of June s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.