Funerals Today, June 2
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Bill Kraft, 72, Lincoln, 9:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Maurice Faut, 62, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Adolph Braun, 86, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Anton Stroh, 90, Killdeer, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Killdeer. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Marilyn Grotewold, 91, noon Wednesday, June 2, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Veona Hansen, 100, formerly of Turtle Lake, 2:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

