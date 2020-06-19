Funerals Today, June 19
Funerals Today, June 19

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

 Arnold Kary, 71, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

John Opp, 81, Glen Ullin, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)

Bjarne Frafjord, 94, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available at the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Christopher Gerou, 34, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Dennis Gress, 76, 1 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan.

