 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, June 19
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Joe Schumacher, 78, Moffit, 10 a.m., Mandan Christian Community Church, 211 2nd Ave NW, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Lolita Koppinger, 73, Fargo, 10:30 a.m. Nativity Catholic Church, Fargo and 12 to 3 p.m., Delta Hotel, 1635 42nd St SW, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center)

Richard Orne, 81, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Henry Zirbel, 93, rural Chaseley, 2 p.m., Chaseley United Methodist Church. (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden)

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News