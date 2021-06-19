Funerals Today, June 19

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Joe Schumacher, 78, Moffit, 10 a.m., Mandan Christian Community Church, 211 2nd Ave NW, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Lolita Koppinger, 73, Fargo, 10:30 a.m. Nativity Catholic Church, Fargo and 12 to 3 p.m., Delta Hotel, 1635 42nd St SW, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center)
Richard Orne, 81, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Henry Zirbel, 93, rural Chaseley, 2 p.m., Chaseley United Methodist Church. (Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden)