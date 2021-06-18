Funerals Today, June 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Doris Clark, 88, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Eric Sellers, 41, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Lorraine Mohl, 90, 11:45 a.m., American Lutheran Church, Mandan.

James Benson, 74, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan and 4 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Country Club, 930 N Griffin St.

Dwight Stein, 68, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.

Sarah Marchus, 59, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N Fourth St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Peter Wolf, 98, Bismarck, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jerry Hoffer, 80, Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Bismarck, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.