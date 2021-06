Funerals Today, June 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Loretta Sinclair, 92, Mandan, 9 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Ray Mertz, 73, Minot, 10 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Minot and 2 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)

Ellen Nagel, 77, 10 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ruth Wall, 94, formerly of Mercer, 10 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mercer. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Joann Weigel, 74, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Joseph Aberle, 93, 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.

Bette Ottmar, 83, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

John Christopherson, 49, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.