Funerals Today, June 16

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jerry Fossum, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Gordon Knutson, 73, McKenzie, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Leland Messer, 70, 10 a.m. MDT, Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
Charles Simmons, 80, 10 a.m., Medina Village Cemetery, Medina.
Harlan Russell, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.