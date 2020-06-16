Funerals Today, June 16

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Willard Bahm, 88, Mandan, 10 a.m., Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)
MaryAnn Rauser, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available Wednesday on funeral home’s website.
Gwendolyn Bartelson, 86, Breckenridge, Minn., 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, New Town. (Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton)
Lee Erickson, 61, 11 a.m, Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Janis Slaughter, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)
David Anderson, 77, Dickinson, 2 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Roger Kershaw, 46, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.