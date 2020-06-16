Funerals Today, June 16
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, June 16

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Willard Bahm, 88, Mandan, 10 a.m., Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)

MaryAnn Rauser, 91, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck) Livestream available Wednesday on funeral home’s website.

Gwendolyn Bartelson, 86, Breckenridge, Minn., 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, New Town. (Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton)

Lee Erickson, 61, 11 a.m, Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Janis Slaughter, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

David Anderson, 77, Dickinson, 2 p.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Roger Kershaw, 46, Bismarck, 3 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of June s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News