Funerals Today, June 15

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Genevieve Johnson, 92, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King, Mandan.* (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Mavis Anderson, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck) Livestream available on funeral home’s Facebook page.

Virginia Feist, 85, Strasburg, 10 a.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 503 North 2nd Street, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Curtis Wentz, 78, Bismarck, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. (Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck)

Gary Larson, 75, Mandan, 11 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Lillian Tischmak, 84, Billings, 1 p.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Gerald Carlson, 91, Jamestown, 3 p.m., Basilica of St. James, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown)

