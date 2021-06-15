Funerals Today, June 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gorden Llewellyn, Minot, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th Street, Mandan and 6 p.m., Minot VFW, 1100 31st Street SE, Minot. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Louise Schmidt, 97, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, 12:30 p.m., Spirit of Life, 801 1st St. SE, Mandan. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Erling Olson, 83, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)
Helen Sailer, 93, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Ron Ness, 70, 2 p.m., Faith Center Church of God of Prophecy, 2303 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)