Funerals Today, June 14
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Paul Shannon, 93, Bismarck, 9-11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. 

Kathleen Bittner, 71, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Robert Molash, 76, of rural Helena, Montana, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (Weigel Funeral Home)

James Kuntz, Bismarck, 78, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with a 2 p.m. prayer service at Parkway Funeral Service

Shellayne Becker, Jamestown, 54, 1 p.m., Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. 

